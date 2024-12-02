All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 2 December 2024, 19:54
Ukrainska Pravda now available without VPN in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
Ukrainska Pravda’ logo

Ukrainska Pravda is now available in the temporarily occupied territories in the Ceno Android browser, which does not require a connection through VPN.

Details: Ceno (Censorship.No!) is a mobile application from Canadian developer eQualitie, which creates decentralised internet services in support of a more equal and equitable network.

It is difficult to access Ukrainian information resources in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia because the Russians block them. To access Ukrainska Pravda, netizens can use VPN services. In particular, the Ukrainian ClearVPN or the American VPN Unlimited are commercial VPN services that offer Ukrainians free access through Diia.Signature [a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine]. However, the Russian authorities are constantly trying to block them.

The Ceno browser features caching websites that are banned in countries with authoritarian regimes and delivery of the cache using alternative technologies to such countries. The mirror of the Ukrainska Pravda website is now part of this cache and is available through the Ceno browser in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories and Russia.

Access to Ukrainian resources banned by the Russian Federation through the Ceno browser will be possible without a VPN, registration, personal data, or even when Russia disconnects from external Internet channels.

For Android devices, Ceno can be downloaded from Google PlayMarket or F-droid.

