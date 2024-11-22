Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the cancellation of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) meeting on 22 November due to a potential Russian attack on the government quarter, urging that information from intelligence services not be interpreted as permission to take a day off.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 22 November

Quote: "Today is already the 1003rd day of this war. All the security protocols are the same now as before. If you hear an air-raid alert – you have to react, take care of yourself and go to the shelter. Whatever the Russian missile threat is, it cannot be ignored.

But when there is no air-raid alert – state, productions, embassies – all must work in the same way. And take information, including from the intelligence services, as information, not as permission to take a day off. This applies to everyone – from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and other structures and branches of government to regional and municipal authorities. When the siren sounds – we go to the shelter. And when there is no siren – we work and serve."

Details: Zelenskyy warned that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will continue to threaten Ukrainians. However, it is critical to be able "to know how to respond correctly and do everything possible to bring this war back home to Russia, and to make them feel there [in Russia – ed.] what war is."

Background:

In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.

Putin also claimed that in the future, Ukrainian civilians will supposedly be warned about the use of Oreshnik medium-range missiles.

A scheduled session of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) for 22 November was cancelled. Members of parliament were warned of a potential Russian strike targeting the government quarter.

