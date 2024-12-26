28 aircraft imported into Russia in 2024, bypassing sanctions – Russian media

Russia continues to import foreign-made aircraft in violation of US and EU sanctions. At least 28 aircraft have entered Russia from abroad, including both small aircraft and large passenger liners, since the beginning of 2024.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Russian opposition publication Verstka, which accessed confidential customs data

The majority of aircraft banned from being sold to Russia were imported via Türkiye (11 times), with three aircraft coming through Oman, two through the United Arab Emirates, and two through Germany. Other intermediary countries listed in Russian customs records included Serbia, Sweden, Kazakhstan, China, and Mongolia. Ireland, Cyprus, and Kyrgyzstan were mentioned only by code in the customs declarations.

Among the 28 aircraft, several were passenger planes, including Bombardier, Airbus, ATR 42-500, and Hawker 800 XP.

One of the Bombardier aircraft, valued at approximately US$45.5 million, was imported under the name of Denis Krasnopolskyi, the CEO of the JSC Inpromaktiv, which specializes in aircraft manufacturing.

Additionally, Bombardier aircraft, valued between US$24.5 million and US$32.8 million, were imported by the UAE-based airline Meridian. These planes are used for passenger flights between Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Tehran, Baku, Astana, and other cities.

Another Bombardier, valued at approximately €16 million, was delivered to the Kyrgyz airline Skylight from Bishkek. It currently operates flights to China, Türkiye, Dubai, and the Maldives.

A French Airbus A319-111, worth around US$35 million, was purchased by the Russian airline Aurora via Lithuania and now operates flights in Russia's Far East. Additionally, a Boeing 737-800 was acquired by the Yakutian airline Alrosa for flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, and Blagoveshchensk.

Customs documents indicate that nine aircraft were imported by Modern Technologies, a company founded by 52-year-old businessman Yevgeny Kabanov. He is also the founder of the Turkish company Edermont LTD and the Kyrgyz company Edermont Pamir, through which planes are being supplied to Russia. Kabanov's companies facilitated the import of Cessna aircraft, Aero Commander 680V planes intended for civilian use, and an American Piper PA-28RT-201T.

Additionally, Kabanov's associated company openly promoted the import of planes in violation of sanctions.

Kabanov suggests two options for transporting the aircraft. The first is to fly it independently or hire a pilot. In this case, the plane is flown to a base where it undergoes Russian registration and receives a certificate of airworthiness.

The second option involves transporting the aircraft by land or sea. In this case, Kabanov explains, the plane must be disassembled, loaded into a container, and shipped to an intermediate destination.

After customs clearance, the aircraft is transported to its final destination, where it undergoes customs procedures once again. Once at the base, the plane must be reassembled, test-flown, and obtain the necessary documentation.

Background: Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Russia's aviation industry has managed to produce only seven aircraft suitable for civilian use – the SuperJet 100.

