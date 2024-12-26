All Sections
Zelenskyy commends brigades involved in Kursk operation and long-range strikes on Russia

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 December 2024, 20:16

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address on 26 December, praised the brigades participating in the Kursk operation and the soldiers carrying out long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "I thank our 95th, 80th and 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigades for their resilience and bravery in battles over these weeks. Also, the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade – well done, guys! My gratitude as well to the 225th and 425th Separate Assault Battalions – thank you! I would also like to highlight all our warriors who are carrying out long-range strikes on Russian territory. We are seeing the right and necessary results in destroying the military infrastructure of the enemy – and only military targets. Ukraine is defending itself from aggression, and our strikes are exclusively directed at military targets. 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence, the Foreign Intelligence Service – I am grateful to all involved structures for their precision."

Details: Zelenskyy received reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Quote: "It is very important that the United States is now increasing deliveries. This is necessary to stabilise the situation. I am grateful to our partners. The pace of deliveries must be such that it disrupts the pace of Russian assaults. We need greater strength of weapons. And strong positions for diplomacy. And every unit, every brigade contributing to this, brings us closer to the possibility of a normal peace."

Kursk Oblast

