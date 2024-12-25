Zelenskyy on Russian Christmas Day attack: Over 70 missiles launched on energy infrastructure, more than 50 downed – photos

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Christmas. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces fired more than 70 missiles and more than 100 attack drones during a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas Day. He also noted that Ukrainian defenders had managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant number of drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane? Over 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than a hundred attack drones. The targets are our energy infrastructure. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.

According to preliminary reports, our defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant number of drones. Unfortunately, there have been hits. As of now, there are power outages in several regions. Power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible."

Details: As of 09:00-10:00, the Air Force reported that missiles were flying toward different regions of the country, including the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Kremenchuk.

The all-clear was given at 10:21. Nevertheless, the threat of drone attack remains relevant for Kharkiv Oblast.

Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Christmas Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Background:

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that Russian forces were conducting a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system.

During an attack on 25 December, Russian forces targeted thermal power plants belonging to Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to the power plant’s equipment.

Russian forces struck the Prykarpattia region during the large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region without electricity.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed ballistic missile strikes on the city, with three casualties reported in the Saltivskyi district, two of them in a serious condition. Hits were also recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

