Russians attacked Nikopol at night, damaging school, sanatorium and residential buildings – photos

The Russian military conducted a bombardment of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice during the night. The attacks damaged a secondary school, a sanatorium, houses, power lines, gas pipelines and cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Last night the aggressor fired twice at Nikopol. First with Grad multiple rocket launchers, then with heavy artillery.

A secondary school, a sanatorium, seven houses, three outbuildings, two garages, three cars and a trailer were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged."

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties or fatalities.

The Russians fired a kamikaze drone on the city on the morning of 3 December. Lysak concluded that the aftermath of this strike is being clarified.

