Russians attacked Nikopol at night, damaging school, sanatorium and residential buildings – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 December 2024, 08:07
Russians attacked Nikopol at night, damaging school, sanatorium and residential buildings – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russian military conducted a bombardment of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice during the night. The attacks damaged a secondary school, a sanatorium, houses, power lines, gas pipelines and cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Last night the aggressor fired twice at Nikopol. First with Grad multiple rocket launchers, then with heavy artillery.

A secondary school, a sanatorium, seven houses, three outbuildings, two garages, three cars and a trailer were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties or fatalities.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians fired a kamikaze drone on the city on the morning of 3 December. Lysak concluded that the aftermath of this strike is being clarified.

The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblast
