Ukrainian Special Operations Forces raid Russian positions in Kursk Oblast, killing 17 Russian soldiers – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 December 2024, 12:55
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces raid Russian positions in Kursk Oblast, killing 17 Russian soldiers – video
Ukrainian soldiers of the Special Operations Forces at night. Stock photo: 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces

Soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 17 Russian soldiers and forced 8 more to surrender during two successful raids on Russian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces 

Details: It was noted that in one of the night episodes, the Special Operations Forces soldiers quietly snuck right into Russian positions, killed seven Russian soldiers and forced the rest to surrender. Eight Russian soldiers chose to live and replenished the prisoner exchange pool.

During another successful raid, the Ukrainian unit killed 10 more Russian soldiers at night.

The Special Operations Forces noted that after the special operations, the group of Ukrainian fighters retreated without losses.

The released video captures the moments of two combat special operations and the subsequent recording of the consequences of effective work.

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblastwar
