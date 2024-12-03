Ukrainian aerial gymnast Varvara Rakhmanina wins gold at international competition
Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 19:04
Ukrainian athlete Varvara Rakhmanina, 20, has won a gold medal at the World Pole and Aerial Sports Championship held in Italy.
Source: Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week), Ukrainian media outlet
Rakhmanina claimed victory in the Amateur category for her aerial silk performance.
The competition featured 71 participants aged between 7 and 34. The Ukrainian team secured medals in most of the categories they competed in.
Overall, Ukrainian athletes won over 40 medals, more than 20 of which were gold.
Background: Varvara Rakhmanina has been practising aerial gymnastics as an amateur since May 2021. In July 2024, she triumphed at the European Pole and Aerial Sports Championship.
