Ukraine's Mahuchikh named world's best female athlete of the year

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has been named the world’s best female athlete of 2024.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Yaroslava Mahuchikh received the award at the World Athletics Awards ceremony.

The list of Mahuchikh’s competitors for the title included:

Advertisement:

Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman;

Olympic and indoor world champion in long jump Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA);

Olympic and Diamond League champion, Australian pole vaulter Nina Kennedy;

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium).

This is not Mahuchikh's first accolade of 2024. Earlier, she was recognised as the European Female Athlete of the Year and was included in the UP 100 list of leaders.

Background:

2024 has been an extraordinary year for Mahuchikh. She became the Olympic champion in high jump, the European champion and the indoor world championship silver medalist. Additionally, the athlete from the city of Dnipro, who is only 23, won the Diamond League title for the third consecutive time.

One of Mahuchikh's most remarkable achievements in 2024 was breaking the long-standing world record in high jump with a leap of 2.10m. The previous record of 2.09m, held by Stefka Kostadinova, had stood since 1987.

Support UP or become our patron!