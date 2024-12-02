All Sections
Putin postpones Russia's alternative to Olympics "until special decision"

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 2 December 2024, 17:40
Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has signed a decree delaying the so-called World Friendship Games, initially scheduled for 2024.

Source: Russian outlet Meduza, citing the official legal information portal

Details: The decree states that the games are postponed "until a special decision" by Putin.

The postponement is reportedly linked to the need to "protect the rights of athletes and sports organisations for unrestricted access to international sports activities".

Background:

  • In 2023, Putin signed a decree announcing the World Friendship Games to be held from 15 to 29 September 2024 in the cities of Moscow and Yekaterinburg. The event was set to feature competitions in 27 sports, including basketball, boxing, athletics, swimming, gymnastics, beach soccer, sports programming and even acrobatic rock and roll. The games were also expected to include a parade on Red Square.
  • Russia had planned to host the games every four years.
  • The International Olympic Committee and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations had urged the cancellation of the World Friendship Games and called on countries to abstain from participating.

