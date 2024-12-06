Lavrov's speech at OSCE sounded like it came from parallel universe – Norway's foreign minister

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has said that Russia violated the key principles of international relations, so the speech of his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting resembled "a testimony from a parallel universe".

Source: Eide at the plenary session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Eide stressed that Russia violates each of the principles of the Helsinki Final Act and the UN Charter.

"Because, ladies and gentlemen, the number one rule of international affairs is: thou shall not invade and occupy other countries. Thou shall respect the sovereign equality. Thou shall respect the territorial integrity of other states. This is exactly what Russia is not doing," he emphasised.

In the context of these principles, the Norwegian foreign minister believes that Lavrov's statement was "like a testimony from a parallel universe".

"But nobody will be fooled by this. We know of course exactly what is going on. Ukraine shall win, and will win, this war. We are many countries standing up in the support of Ukraine in its heroic struggle for, not only its own independence, but also for the principles we all share," he stressed.

Eide added that after Ukraine's victory, it would be essential to "think about what the new post-war era should look like".

Background:

A number of diplomats from around the world left the room as Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began speaking at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called Malta's decision to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to attend the OSCE meeting "regrettable".

The European Commission explained that the sanctions imposed on Lavrov involved an asset freeze and a ban on individuals in the EU, providing him with "any economic resources," but he was not subject to a travel ban.

