Ukraine's Foreign Ministry worries about Russia possibly seizing natural resources to strengthen North Korea and Iran

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 December 2024, 18:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry worries about Russia possibly seizing natural resources to strengthen North Korea and Iran
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is concerned that if Russian troops continue to advance, they could seize critical natural resources, which would strengthen not only Russia but also the regimes in North Korea and Iran.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine citing Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi

Quote: "On resources. This is a very important topic because the Russian war is essentially a colonial war. Russia is trying not only to destroy Ukraine as a nation and as a state, but also to seize its natural resources. This is a very colonial approach."

Details: He said that this is exactly what Russia does every time they enter the occupied territory of Ukraine or seize a new field of Ukrainian natural resources.

Quote: "They immediately begin to loot. And we are concerned that if they continue to advance, they could also capture some of the very important critical resources that would strengthen not only Russia but also the regimes in North Korea and Iran. Which, again, would pose a direct security threat to the US interests in the Middle East and the Pacific, because some of these resources are really very important, like uranium and titanium."

