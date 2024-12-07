All Sections
Russia loses another 1,300 soldiers in one day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 07:48
Russia loses another 1,300 soldiers in one day
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated information on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine. Russia has lost another 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded and two air defence systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  •  approximately 751,910 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 9,514 (+0) tanks;
  • 19,535 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,055 (+12) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,022 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,042 (+19) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,857 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 30,948 (+49) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,633 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

