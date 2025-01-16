Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone in Kyiv city centre

An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv, and air defence is responding to a Russian attack drone.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are responding [to the drone] in the centre of the capital. Stay in bomb shelters!"

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainska Pravda journalists heard an explosion.

At 12:09, the Air Force reported that the Russian attack UAV was approaching the city from the east.

Updated: at 12:29 all-clear was given.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!