Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone in Kyiv city centre

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 January 2025, 12:21
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone in Kyiv city centre
stock photo

An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv, and air defence is responding to a Russian attack drone.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are responding [to the drone] in the centre of the capital. Stay in bomb shelters!"

Details: Ukrainska Pravda journalists heard an explosion.

At 12:09, the Air Force reported that the Russian attack UAV was approaching the city from the east.

Updated: at 12:29 all-clear was given.

