Ukraine U-20 ice hockey team gets its mojo back: national team defeats Japan to win Division IB World Championship

Denys ShakhovetsFriday, 17 January 2025, 14:49
Junior national ice hockey team of Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine’s Ice Hockey Federation

Ukraine’s U-20 ice hockey team has been crowned world champion in Division IB after defeating Japan 7-2 in the final match.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: In the second period, Ukraine’s players scored four decisive goals, courtesy of Mykhailo Haponenko, Mark Myronov, Danylo Baida and Ilarion Kupriianov, securing their dominance in the game.

Earlier, in the first period, Mark Myronov and Oleksii Yevtiekhov each netted a goal, giving Ukraine a strong start.

Previously in the tournament, the Ukrainian team claimed maximum points by defeating Estonia (8-1), Poland (3-0), Italy (6-5), and South Korea (5-2).

Heading into the decisive match against Japan, Ukraine was leading the standings. In order to win the tournament, the Ukrainians only had to avoid losing to the Japanese in regular time.

By winning all five matches, Ukraine claimed the Division IB title and earned promotion to Division I, returning to this level after a 14-year standstill.

