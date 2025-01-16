Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina victorious over American Dolehide, reaches third round of Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (27) secured a confident victory over the USA's Caroline Dolehide (83) and advanced to the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes and ended with a score of 2-0 (6-1, 6-4).

Svitolina played a flawless first set, delivering three aces and converting two break points. She also made just one double fault.

The second set was more competitive, with both players hitting four aces and converting five break points each. However, Svitolina was more precise than Dolehide and progressed to the next round of the competition.

Notably, this victory marked Svitolina's 100th win in Grand Slam tournaments.

Australian Open 2025

Melbourne, Australia, Hard Court

1st Round, Women’s Singles

Prize Money: US$59.8 million

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Caroline Dolehide (USA) 2-0 (6-1, 6-4)

Dolehide has been competing professionally since 2017 and achieved her career-high ranking of world No. 43 in 2023.

In the first round of the Australian Open, Svitolina defeated Romania's Sorana Cîrstea.

Next, Svitolina will face the winner of the match between Sarasuá and Paolini.

Background: Earlier, Dayana Yastremska also reached the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.

