All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina victorious over American Dolehide, reaches third round of Australian Open

Volodymyr MaksymenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 12:05
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina victorious over American Dolehide, reaches third round of Australian Open
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (27) secured a confident victory over the USA's Caroline Dolehide (83) and advanced to the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes and ended with a score of 2-0 (6-1, 6-4).

Advertisement:

Svitolina played a flawless first set, delivering three aces and converting two break points. She also made just one double fault.

The second set was more competitive, with both players hitting four aces and converting five break points each. However, Svitolina was more precise than Dolehide and progressed to the next round of the competition.

Notably, this victory marked Svitolina's 100th win in Grand Slam tournaments.

Advertisement:

Australian Open 2025  

Melbourne, Australia, Hard Court  

1st Round, Women’s Singles  

Prize Money: US$59.8 million  

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Caroline Dolehide (USA) 2-0 (6-1, 6-4)

Dolehide has been competing professionally since 2017 and achieved her career-high ranking of world No. 43 in 2023.

In the first round of the Australian Open, Svitolina defeated Romania's Sorana Cîrstea.

Next, Svitolina will face the winner of the match between Sarasuá and Paolini.

Background: Earlier, Dayana Yastremska also reached the third round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
sport
Futsalplanet names Ukrainian Semenchenko as world's best young player of 2024
Ukraine crushes Italy in productive match, leading Division IB
Ukrainian Borkovskyi wins individual race at 2025 Winter Universiade
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: