Ukraine's U-20 ice hockey team clinches fourth straight win at World Championship
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 18:34
Ukraine's U-20 national team took to the ice for their fourth game in the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship in Division IV on Thursday, 16 January.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The Ukrainian team secured a 5-2 victory over South Korea.
Advertisement:
Following this fourth consecutive win, Ukraine now sits alone at the top of the standings with 12 points.
Japan triumphed over Italy in a parallel game, climbing to second place with 9 points.
In the final match of the championship, Ukraine will face Japan in a decisive clash for the chance to secure promotion.
Advertisement:
Background: The Ukrainian national team triumphed over Italy in their previous match.
Support UP or become our patron!