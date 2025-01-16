Ukraine's U-20 ice hockey team clinches fourth straight win at World Championship

Ukraine's U-20 national team took to the ice for their fourth game in the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship in Division IV on Thursday, 16 January.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian team secured a 5-2 victory over South Korea.

Following this fourth consecutive win, Ukraine now sits alone at the top of the standings with 12 points.

Japan triumphed over Italy in a parallel game, climbing to second place with 9 points.

In the final match of the championship, Ukraine will face Japan in a decisive clash for the chance to secure promotion.

Background: The Ukrainian national team triumphed over Italy in their previous match.

