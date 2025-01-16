Ukraine wins gold in mixed relay at 2025 Winter Universiade

Serhii Suprun and Oleksandra Merkushyna. Photo: Committee on Physical Education and Sports of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

Ukraine claimed victory in the mixed relay competition at the 32nd Winter World University Games biathlon events in Turin, where 17 teams competed. Representing Ukraine, Oleksandra Merkushyna and Serhii Suprun managed to avoid penalty loops, using only 8 spare rounds, which helped them secure the win.

Czech biathletes took the silver medal, while Poland claimed bronze. Both the Czech and Polish teams were forced to complete a penalty loop, which ultimately decided thier positions on the podium.

2025 Winter Universiade. Mixed Relay

1. Ukraine (0+8) 39:52.5

2. Czech Republic (1+4) +16.7

3. Poland (1+9) +23.2

4. Kazakhstan (1+7) +25.3

5. Germany (0+9) +1:15.6

6. France (0+13) +1:42.7

Background:

This marks Ukraine's second gold medal in biathlon at the 2025 Winter Universiade. Earlier, 20-year-old Bohdan Borkovskyi won the men's short individual race.

Additionally, 23-year-old Daryna Chalyk earned a bronze medal in the women's short individual race.

The next events in the biathlon programme are the sprint races for both men and women, scheduled for Saturday, 18 January.

