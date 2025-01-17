Zelenskyy awards soldiers of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and Air Assault Forces who were first to capture North Korean troops – video
Friday, 17 January 2025, 15:05
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded orders to the Ukrainian military who were first to capture the soldiers from North Korea in Kursk Oblast (Russia).
Source: Zelenskyy on social media
Details: The 3rd grade orders – the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the Order for Courage – were awarded to paratroopers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade and soldiers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces – the Prince Izyaslav Mstyslavych Separate Special Operations Centre West.
Advertisement:
Background:
- Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) released a video showing their operatives capturing and transporting a North Korean soldier, an event previously reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Another captured North Korean soldier was also shown in a video posted by Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces.
- A fake military ID discovered on a captured North Korean soldier in Kursk Oblast was issued in the name of a real person from the Russian republic of Tyva (Tuva).
- A North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces in Kursk Oblast confirmed that he had fake Russian documents.
Support UP or become our patron!