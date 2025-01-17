Zelenskyy awards soldiers of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and Air Assault Forces who were first to capture North Korean troops – video

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded orders to the Ukrainian military who were first to capture the soldiers from North Korea in Kursk Oblast (Russia).

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: The 3rd grade orders – the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the Order for Courage – were awarded to paratroopers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade and soldiers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces – the Prince Izyaslav Mstyslavych Separate Special Operations Centre West.

Screeshot: video by Zelenskyy on social media

Background:

Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) released a video showing their operatives capturing and transporting a North Korean soldier, an event previously reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Another captured North Korean soldier was also shown in a video posted by Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces.

A fake military ID discovered on a captured North Korean soldier in Kursk Oblast was issued in the name of a real person from the Russian republic of Tyva (Tuva).

A North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces in Kursk Oblast confirmed that he had fake Russian documents.

