All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

North Korean military to take part in Russia's Victory Day parade on Red Square, Japan's NHK reports

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 January 2025, 13:40
North Korean military to take part in Russia's Victory Day parade on Red Square, Japan's NHK reports
North Korean soldiers marching in a parade. Photo: Getty Images

For the first time in history, North Korean troops will march alongside the Russians during the Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow's Red Square.

Source: NHK, citing its own sources

Quote: "They [NHK sources – ed.] expect tens of North Korean personnel will take part."

Advertisement:

Details: The media outlet reports that the decision to have the North Korean military participate in the Victory Day parade has already been made.

This will be the first time North Korea sends its troops to Moscow to take part in the celebrations, the media reported.

Discussions to involve a North Korean military band for the Victory Day parade and other celebrations in Russia are also underway.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In October 2024, North Korea called South Korea and Ukraine’s accusations of the DPRK sending soldiers to fight on the side of Russia in the war with Ukraine "groundless rumours".
  • South Korean intelligence reported that an agreement between North Korea and Russia includes an annual supply of 600-700 tonnes of rice to North Korea, a salary of US$2,000 for North Korean soldiers deployed in Ukraine, space technology, and provisions for Russian involvement in potential conflicts on the Korean Peninsula.
  • In November 2024, sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that the first clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops took place in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
North Korea
Russians attempted to prevent evacuation of captured North Korean soldier with artillery shelling
Сaptured North Korean soldier confirms he was issued with fake documents by Russia – video
Ukrainian Special Forces repel North Korean assault in Kursk Oblast: one North Korean soldier failed to lure them into trap – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: