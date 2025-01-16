North Korean military to take part in Russia's Victory Day parade on Red Square, Japan's NHK reports

For the first time in history, North Korean troops will march alongside the Russians during the Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow's Red Square.

Source: NHK, citing its own sources

Quote: "They [NHK sources – ed.] expect tens of North Korean personnel will take part."

Details: The media outlet reports that the decision to have the North Korean military participate in the Victory Day parade has already been made.

This will be the first time North Korea sends its troops to Moscow to take part in the celebrations, the media reported.

Discussions to involve a North Korean military band for the Victory Day parade and other celebrations in Russia are also underway.

Background:

In October 2024, North Korea called South Korea and Ukraine’s accusations of the DPRK sending soldiers to fight on the side of Russia in the war with Ukraine "groundless rumours".

South Korean intelligence reported that an agreement between North Korea and Russia includes an annual supply of 600-700 tonnes of rice to North Korea, a salary of US$2,000 for North Korean soldiers deployed in Ukraine, space technology, and provisions for Russian involvement in potential conflicts on the Korean Peninsula.

In November 2024, sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that the first clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops took place in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

