All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belgium holds first trial of Russians for cybercrimes

Oleh PavliukFriday, 17 January 2025, 20:10
Belgium holds first trial of Russians for cybercrimes
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On Friday, 17 January, a criminal court in Brussels began hearing a case against two Russians accused of cybercrimes, specifically extortion through ransomware attacks.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Belgian public service broadcaster VRT

Details: The defendants, 40-year-old V. S. and 44-year-old E. T., are accused of using Crylock ransomware to extort money from hundreds of thousands of people.

Advertisement:

The ransomware remotely locked computer files and demanded payment to restore access.

Belgian investigators revealed that V. S. developed Crylock, while E. T. promoted the ransomware to potential buyers and acted as an intermediary between the clients and victims during the ransom transactions.

The criminals targeted mainly companies but also private individuals, including minors. In total, nearly 400,000 people were affected, with damages estimated to exceed €3 million.

Advertisement:

V. S. and E. T. were arrested in Spain in June 2023 and extradited to Belgium. During searches of their residence, police seized 16 servers.

At the opening of the trial, the Brussels prosecutor urged victims not to pay ransoms and to report incidents to the police.

The substantive hearings in the case are scheduled for 9 May.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office says that this is the first time the country has tried Russian citizens for large-scale ransomware cyberattacks.

Background: 

  • Belgium has previously suffered from Russian cyberattacks related to its assistance to Ukraine in its fight against the full-scale Russian invasion.
  • NATO believes that the cyberattacks could be grounds for activating Article 5 of The North Atlantic Treaty.

Support UP or become our patron!

BelgiumRussiacyber security
Advertisement:
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
Trump First. A tale of American exceptionalism, MAGA baseball caps, a TV show god, and the Grinch
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Belgium
Ukraine must first win war and then ask for security guarantees – Belgian PM
Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for meetings with European leaders
Zelenskyy to travel to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO state leaders – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
23:43
Drone attacks reported in Russia’s Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – video
23:09
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
22:52
US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee
22:40
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
22:10
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
21:26
Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState
20:49
Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine
20:25
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace
20:18
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war
19:53
Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: