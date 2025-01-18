Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack

The aftermath of the Russian missile attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The oldest McDonald's in Ukraine was damaged in a Russian missile attack on 18 January.

Source: press service of McDonald's Ukraine

Quote: "Today, during an aerial attack on Kyiv, a McDonald's restaurant near the Lukianivska metro station was damaged. Open since 1997, this was our chain's first restaurant in Ukraine. Our staff were able to evacuate to a shelter in time thanks to our safety protocols."

Details: The restaurant is closed, but McDonald's noted that they have already begun to repair the damage and promised they would "definitely restore the restaurant at Lukianivska metro station".

For reference: The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened in 1997 in Kyiv, near the Lukianivska metro station.

Background: On the morning of 18 January, Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. Early reports indicate that four people have been killed and three others injured in the capital. Fires, falling debris and damage to infrastructure, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.

