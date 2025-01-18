All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 18 January 2025, 19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The oldest McDonald's in Ukraine was damaged in a Russian missile attack on 18 January.

Source: press service of McDonald's Ukraine

Quote: "Today, during an aerial attack on Kyiv, a McDonald's restaurant near the Lukianivska metro station was damaged. Open since 1997, this was our chain's first restaurant in Ukraine. Our staff were able to evacuate to a shelter in time thanks to our safety protocols."

Advertisement:

Details: The restaurant is closed, but McDonald's noted that they have already begun to repair the damage and promised they would "definitely restore the restaurant at Lukianivska metro station".

For reference: The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened in 1997 in Kyiv, near the Lukianivska metro station.

Background: On the morning of 18 January, Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. Early reports indicate that four people have been killed and three others injured in the capital. Fires, falling debris and damage to infrastructure, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeKyiv
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
missile strike
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, search for another person underway – photos
"He dared to break stereotypes": the story of a student killed in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
Russian attack damages cathedral of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Zaporizhzhia – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: