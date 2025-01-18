Russian attack damages cathedral of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Zaporizhzhia – video

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with a ballistic missile on the morning of 18 January, damaging St Andrew's Cathedral, a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

Source: RIA-Pivden, a local news agency

Details: The church priest stated that two people were inside the cathedral during the explosion, but neither were injured.

The cathedral's ceiling completely collapsed.

Background: Ten people were injured in a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

