Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least three people – photos

Firefighters at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed three people on the morning of Saturday, 18 January. Three more people sustained injuries. Fires, falling debris and damage to infrastructure facilities, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: At 05:50, an air-raid warning was issued in the city.

Klitschko stressed that the attack caused a fire in a non-residential building and damage to residential buildings in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Debris was also recorded falling in the Desnianskyi district.

Quote from Tkachenko: "Operational reports indicate that one person was killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of the enemy attack."

Details: Later, Tkachenko said that the death toll had risen to three.

Quote from Klitschko: "In addition, windows were smashed and there is smoke in the entrance of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The glass elements of the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station were also damaged. It is currently closed to entry and exit. Trains are running without stopping at the station.

The water supply pipeline in the Shevchenkivskyi district is also damaged."

The aftrmath of the Russian attack. Photo: social media

Update: At 07:05, Tkachenko reported that the death toll had risen again.

Quote from Tkachenko: "Sadly, we have four people confirmed dead in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Three more people sustained injuries."



Update from 11:58: Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that the information about the fourth person killed in Kyiv turned out to be false.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:57, and the all-clear was given at 05:46 – it was issued because of Russian attack drones. The missile attack occurred a few minutes after the all-clear was given.

