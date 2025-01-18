All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least three people – photos

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 18 January 2025, 07:06
Russia attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least three people – photos
Firefighters at the scene of the strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed three people on the morning of Saturday, 18 January. Three more people sustained injuries. Fires, falling debris and damage to infrastructure facilities, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: At 05:50, an air-raid warning was issued in the city.

Advertisement:

Klitschko stressed that the attack caused a fire in a non-residential building and damage to residential buildings in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Debris was also recorded falling in the Desnianskyi district.

Quote from Tkachenko: "Operational reports indicate that one person was killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of the enemy attack."

Details: Later, Tkachenko said that the death toll had risen to three.

Advertisement:

Quote from Klitschko: "In addition, windows were smashed and there is smoke in the entrance of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The glass elements of the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station were also damaged. It is currently closed to entry and exit. Trains are running without stopping at the station.

The water supply pipeline in the Shevchenkivskyi district is also damaged."

 
The aftrmath of the Russian attack.
Photo: social media
 
The aftrmath of the Russian attack.
Photo: social media

Update: At 07:05, Tkachenko reported that the death toll had risen again.

Quote from Tkachenko: "Sadly, we have four people confirmed dead in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Three more people sustained injuries."

Update from 11:58: Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that the information about the fourth person killed in Kyiv turned out to be false.

 
The aftrmath of the Russian attack.
Photo: social media

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:57, and the all-clear was given at 05:46 – it was issued because of Russian attack drones. The missile attack occurred a few minutes after the all-clear was given.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivcasualties
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Kyiv
Lukianivska metro station reopens in Kyiv after morning Russian attack
Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv this morning: three dead, reports of fourth fatality incorrect, says mayor
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will "also send regards" in response to latest Russian drone attack on Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: