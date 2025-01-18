All Sections
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 18 January 2025, 18:31
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
The body of a man has been retrieved from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Search and rescue operations continue at the site of a Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. The body of a man has been retrieved from under the rubble. Another person is still trapped under the collapsed building.

Source: a statement from Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a dead man from under the rubble. As of 18:00, 10 people are known to have been injured in the enemy attack on critical infrastructure in the regional centre [Zaporizhzhia]."

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: A search dog team from the State Emergency Service’s Interregional Rapid Response Centre, based in Romny, Sumy Oblast, has been brought in to help with the rescue operation.

 
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

"Information is being gathered about people affected by the attack. One person is known to be trapped under the rubble. There are 28 emergency workers and 6 appliances at the scene," the statement said.

 
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Update: Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, later reported that the number of people injured has risen to 11.

Quote: "Eleven injured and one dead – the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Three people are currently in hospital – two women and one man. Rescue workers have pulled the body of a 63-year-old man out from under the rubble. A 27-year-old man is believed missing."

Background: Earlier reports indicated that ten people had been injured in the Russian attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. The attack caused damage to residential buildings, an administrative building, and several cars.

