Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion

Denys ShakhovetsSaturday, 18 January 2025, 20:10
Yaroslav Lavreniuk. Photo: SK1.TV

Yaroslav Lavreniuk, 17, a Ukrainian skeleton athlete, has won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The athlete from Zhytomyr won in the U20 age group, finishing the competition with a total time of 2:18.70. The Ukrainian managed to beat his nearest competitor by two-hundredths of a second.

Yaroslav Lavreniuk finished fourth in the U-23 category, which was won by German Lukas David Nydegger.

For reference: This is Lavreniuk's second medal at the World Junior Championships. Last year, he won a bronze medal in the same category (U-20).

World Junior Skeleton Championships. Men, U-20

18 January, St Moritz (Switzerland)

1. Yaroslav Lavreniuk (Ukraine) 2:18.70

2. Emīls Indriksons (Latvia) +0.02

3. Valentino Buff (Switzerland) +1.12

Background: Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a silver medal at the Winter Youth Olympics last year.

