Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 January 2025, 06:50
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast due to the threat of Russian drones on the morning of 23 January, with air defence systems responding in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported the threat of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv and urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Kyiv Oblastair defencedronesKyiv
