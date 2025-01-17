All Sections
Teenager injured by Russian drone wreckage in Kyiv Oblast – photos, video

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukFriday, 17 January 2025, 08:41
Teenager injured by Russian drone wreckage in Kyiv Oblast – photos, video
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A teenager has been injured in Kyiv Oblast due to falling wreckage from downed Russian drones on the night of 16-17 January.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A child who was born in 2012 has been injured as a result of falling wreckage from targets downed during an enemy UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast."

Details: Kalashnyk said the teenager is suspected to have concussion and suffered a laceration to the thigh. The child was hospitalised.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
фото ДСНС

The wreckage also caused a fire in a café shop and an adjacent outbuilding, covering an area of about 200 square metres. The fire was successfully contained. The blast wave damaged the windows of a neighbouring building.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Updated: Ukraine's State Emergency Service noted that the teenager was injured in the Bucha district. 

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Emergency workers also posted photos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack.

