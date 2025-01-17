Teenager injured by Russian drone wreckage in Kyiv Oblast – photos, video
A teenager has been injured in Kyiv Oblast due to falling wreckage from downed Russian drones on the night of 16-17 January.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A child who was born in 2012 has been injured as a result of falling wreckage from targets downed during an enemy UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast."
Details: Kalashnyk said the teenager is suspected to have concussion and suffered a laceration to the thigh. The child was hospitalised.
The wreckage also caused a fire in a café shop and an adjacent outbuilding, covering an area of about 200 square metres. The fire was successfully contained. The blast wave damaged the windows of a neighbouring building.
Updated: Ukraine's State Emergency Service noted that the teenager was injured in the Bucha district.
Emergency workers also posted photos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack.
