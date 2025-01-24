All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence estimates North Korea's losses in Kursk Oblast at around 4,000 soldiers

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 January 2025, 14:23
UK Defence Intelligence estimates North Korea's losses in Kursk Oblast at around 4,000 soldiers
Screenshot аrom Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces's video

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed that as of January 2025, North Korea has already lost about 4,000 military personnel in the Russian-Ukrainian war who took part in the fighting in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 24 January on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK analysts report that as of mid-January 2025, North Korean forces are likely to have suffered about 4,000 casualties in offensive hostilities against Ukrainian troops in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast. Of these, about a quarter were killed in action. 

The analysis notes that the total number of losses is more than a third of the approximately 11,000 North Korean combat units deployed in Kursk Oblast. 

It is noted that despite significant combat losses, North Korean troops have achieved only tactical success in Kursk Oblast. 

The UK analysis noted that the troops of Russia and North Korea are almost certainly facing difficulties with interoperability. 

Quote: "The two forces do not share a common language, and DPRK troops almost certainly have difficulties integrating into Russia's command-and-control structure."

Background: On 24 January, Estonian intelligence said there were signs that North Korea would send more troops to help Russia before the summer.

