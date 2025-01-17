Europe must increase support for Ukraine, says UK PM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on European countries to increase military support for Ukraine in order to strengthen its position in negotiations with Russia.

Source: Starmer in an interview with Politico

Details: Starmer emphasised the need for European countries to strengthen their support for Ukraine, especially in light of expected changes in US policy following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

He stressed that the UK is ready to play a leading role in peace initiatives, including the possibility of a peacekeeping mission involving British troops. Starmer also underscored the importance of increasing military aid to Ukraine from all European nations, as this would enable President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength.

Quote: "Yes, I think collectively we do need to do more. I think that is recognised across Europe."

He added that now is the time for European countries to demonstrate responsibility towards Ukraine and show unity in opposing aggression.

While Starmer noted that he doesn't want to dictate what other countries should or shouldn't do, he described himself as a "political collaborator" and stressed that the global context regarding conflicts has shifted.

The UK prime minister also voiced concern over potential changes in US policy under Donald Trump, particularly after Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, suggested that both sides of the war would need to compromise.

Background:

During a press conference in Kyiv on 16 January, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK had already committed £3 billion (around US$3.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Ukraine and the UK signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership to enhance security ties and strengthen partnership for future generations.

On 9 January, it was announced that the UK, in cooperation with its NATO allies, would provide Ukraine with 30,000 new drones.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Starmer at the UK prime minister’s country residence, with Ukraine being the main focus of their discussion.

