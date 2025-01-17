All Sections
UK and Poland to negotiate defence treaty to counter Russia and hybrid threats

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 17 January 2025, 07:21

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Friday, 17 January for talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Following the discussions, the two countries will begin work on a new defence and security treaty.

Source: UK government website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement will promote closer military cooperation between the two nations to protect Europe from Russian aggression, combat disinformation and address hybrid threats.

The two countries will also cooperate to stop human trafficking networks, secure energy supplies and protect critical infrastructure.

Starmer emphasised the need to "take our partnership to the next level" in light of the "ever-increasing threats to Europe’s security", ranging from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's aggression to the activities of "vile people-smuggling gangs".

Background

  • On 16 January, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership to enhance security ties and strengthen cooperation for future generations.
  • Regarding migration, it is worth noting that the Polish government approved a migration strategy for 2025–2030 on 15 October 2024. This strategy includes suspending the right to asylum for migrants and implementing mechanisms to encourage the return of foreigners to their country of origin.
  • On 18 October, EU leaders expressed solidarity with Poland in countering illegal migration and reinforced their commitment to effective control of the EU's external borders.
  • On 9 January 2025, it was announced that the UK would establish a new sanctions regime targeting the leaders of networks responsible for illegally bringing tens of thousands of people into the country each year.

UKPoland
