ECHR president: Interstate cases against Russia are our priority

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is prioritising cases against Russia filed by other states.

Source: ECHR President Marko Bošnjak at a press conference on Friday, 31 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering a question from a European Pravda correspondent, Bošnjak emphasised that interstate cases against Russia receive the court's full attention to ensure the fastest possible consideration and resolution.

Quote from Bošnjak: "It is absolutely the fact that we are processing the interstate cases with priorities. They receive all the attention we can give them."

Details: He noted that it is currently "impossible to say when exactly we will finalise and issue a decision in any given case", or even whether a particular case will be concluded in 2025.

Bošnjak recalled that the ECHR is currently reviewing the following interstate cases against Russia:

"Ukraine v. Russia (Crimea case)" – a ruling on the merits has been issued. "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia (Donbas occupation and the downing of MH17)" – hearings have taken place. "Ukraine v. Russia" – concerning the killings of political opponents in the Russian Federation. "Ukraine v. Russia" – regarding the incident in the Kerch Strait. "Georgia v. Russia" – a ruling on the merits has been issued, but the issue of just satisfaction remains unresolved.

Quote from Bošnjak: "I cannot provide exact predictions, except to emphasise that we are doing everything possible to handle these cases. We are the only international court currently holding Russia accountable for violations of Human Rights and fundamental freedoms."

Background: The ECHR continues to hear cases against Russia despite the complete lack of cooperation from the Russian side since March 2022.



