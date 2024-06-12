All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ECHR holds hearing on case of occupied Donbas

Andrii Synyavskyi, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 12 June 2024, 19:47
ECHR holds hearing on case of occupied Donbas
Ukrainian delegation at the hearing in the ECHR. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Oral proceedings were held at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands against the Russian Federation". The proceedings concern Russia's violations of human rights in the occupied territory of Donbas.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Based on the findings of the oral hearings, the Ukrainian government expects the ECHR to acknowledge the existence of human rights abuses by Russia and proceed to the stage of just satisfaction.

Advertisement:

In this case, the court considers Ukraine and the Netherlands' collective complaint against the Russian Federation that, following the occupation of Donbas in 2014, Russia systematically violated human rights in these territories, or failed to investigate the violations committed there, and that as the occupying state, it should be held accountable for the events in this territory.

Marharyta Sokorenko, Ukraine's Commissioner for ECHR cases, stated on Facebook that Kyiv presented its view on the merits of the interstate Donbas case, which began in 2014, as well as the legitimacy and substance of the full-scale invasion.

The government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands presented its position on Russia's downing of Flight MH17, including a speech by a representative of the Foundation Air Disaster MH17, who represented the victims' relatives.

Advertisement:

The UK and Poland's governments presented their positions independently, while Norway proposed the collective view of all other third parties. Their inquiries focused on extraterritorial jurisdiction and the relationship between international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Representatives from Russia did not attend the hearing.

In turn, Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, stated that the Russian Federation's violent and savage behaviour breaches the fundamental norms of international law.

"The government of Ukraine demonstrated this with evidence during the proceedings in this interstate case," the President's Office stated.

The interim ruling of 25 January 2023 was an undeniable success for Ukraine, particularly because it clearly stated that Russia's de facto war on Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, not 2022.

The European Court of Human Rights has chosen to continue to consider claims against the Russian Federation, notwithstanding its removal from the Council of Europe immediately after the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice states that Russia remains interested in the proceedings against it in the European Court of Human Rights, despite public statements to the contrary.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: European Court of Human RightsRussiaUkraineDonbas
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
European Court of Human Rights
ECHR rejects Russian singer Kirkorov's complaint about ban on entry into Lithuania
Ukraine beats Russia in European Court of Human Rights case filed by Moscow
Russia's lawsuit against Ukraine: Ministry of Justice expects a positive decision of the ECHR
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: