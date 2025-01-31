All Sections
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia

Mariya YemetsFriday, 31 January 2025, 17:59
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, following Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has declared that Budapest will block the next extension of EU sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine "refrains from measures that harm Hungary’s energy security".

Source: 444.hu, a Hungarian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó reiterated Hungary’s long-standing opposition to sanctions against Russia, asserting that they should be lifted "as soon as possible" and threatening to veto the next renewal of sanctions if Ukraine continues actions that allegedly compromise Hungary’s energy security.

Quote: "If the European Commission does not keep its word, if it fails to ensure that Ukraine refrains from measures or decisions that harm Hungary’s energy security, then it will have to take responsibility for the next decision on sanctions." 

Background:

  • Earlier, Viktor Orbán claimed that Hungary had received a "guarantee" from the EU on restoring gas transit through Ukraine and warned that sanctions would be blocked if this guarantee was not fulfilled.
  • Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas hinted that the statement on "energy security", which convinced Hungary to support the sanctions, was largely symbolic.

