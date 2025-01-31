All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians again take control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts say

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 31 January 2025, 18:14
Russians again take control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Novomlynsk. Photo: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that the Russian army had again re-occupied the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, where in early December 2024, the defence forces conducted a mop-up operation on one of the Russian bridgeheads in the village.

Source: DeepState

Details: It is reported that in early December, the defence forces destroyed one of the Russian footholds in the village of Novomlynsk. After that, the focus was on another foothold in Masiutivka, which has now expanded to Dvorichna, and the Russians are gradually consolidating their positions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This mark on the map in Novomlynsk is more of a clarification, not a ‘new’ advance, as the village was occupied about a few weeks ago. We hoped the situation would improve, but the command attached little importance to it. We have repeatedly drawn attention to the problem in this area, which was formed at the beginning and resulted in the enemy's advance, and today it is progressing."

Details: DeepState analysts say that after the capture of Novomlynsk, Russian troops have been actively increasing the number of infantry, deploying weapons, and strengthening defensive positions. Destruction of this bridgehead is becoming more difficult daily, as the Russians learn from their previous mistakes. At the same time, the situation around Dvorichna is also worsening.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in early September 2022. On 11 September 2022, then Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian defence forces had advanced as far as the Oskil River.
  • On 18 September 2022, the Centre of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 17 September 2022, Ukrainian forces controlled both the right (western) and the left (eastern) banks of the Oskil River.
  • On 23 October 2024, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces were relentlessly bombarding crossings over the Oskil River, thus holding up the repair of critical infrastructure and disrupting evacuation efforts on the left bank in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
  • On 3 December 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that the Russian army tried to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River near the village of Novomlynsk, Kharkiv Oblast, but Ukrainian defenders pushed them out.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv OblastRussiawar
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Three injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kupiansk – photos
Bodies of 2 women recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk – photos
Russians damage apartment buildings and wound four people in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
19:47
ECHR president: Interstate cases against Russia are our priority
19:44
Two siblings brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation
19:24
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria
19:17
Türkiye refuses to unblock Russian Mir card payment system
19:14
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring man, 47 – photo
19:05
Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s
18:57
Ukrainian troops take out Russian assault group at business premises in Toretsk – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: