Russians again take control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts say

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that the Russian army had again re-occupied the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, where in early December 2024, the defence forces conducted a mop-up operation on one of the Russian bridgeheads in the village.

Source: DeepState

Details: It is reported that in early December, the defence forces destroyed one of the Russian footholds in the village of Novomlynsk. After that, the focus was on another foothold in Masiutivka, which has now expanded to Dvorichna, and the Russians are gradually consolidating their positions.

Quote: "This mark on the map in Novomlynsk is more of a clarification, not a ‘new’ advance, as the village was occupied about a few weeks ago. We hoped the situation would improve, but the command attached little importance to it. We have repeatedly drawn attention to the problem in this area, which was formed at the beginning and resulted in the enemy's advance, and today it is progressing."

Details: DeepState analysts say that after the capture of Novomlynsk, Russian troops have been actively increasing the number of infantry, deploying weapons, and strengthening defensive positions. Destruction of this bridgehead is becoming more difficult daily, as the Russians learn from their previous mistakes. At the same time, the situation around Dvorichna is also worsening.

Background:

Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in early September 2022. On 11 September 2022, then Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian defence forces had advanced as far as the Oskil River.

On 18 September 2022, the Centre of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 17 September 2022, Ukrainian forces controlled both the right (western) and the left (eastern) banks of the Oskil River.

On 23 October 2024, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces were relentlessly bombarding crossings over the Oskil River, thus holding up the repair of critical infrastructure and disrupting evacuation efforts on the left bank in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

On 3 December 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that the Russian army tried to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River near the village of Novomlynsk, Kharkiv Oblast, but Ukrainian defenders pushed them out.

