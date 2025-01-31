Slovak protest organisers deny PM Fico's claim about donations to Georgian Legion

Peace for Ukraine, an initiative which has been organising protests against Robert Fico's government in Slovakia, has denied claims by Fico that they provided financial support to the Georgian Legion to help overthrow the government in the country.

Source: Lucia Štasselová, a representative of Peace for Ukraine, in an interview with Denník N, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Štasselová said she did not know where Fico had got his information about the "150,000" that Peace for Ukraine was giving to the Georgian Legion.

She recalled that the group had participated in Ammunition for Ukraine, a Slovak initiative to join the Czech government's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, and that over €4.7 million had been raised.

Background:

Earlier on Friday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the Georgian Legion and its leader Mamuka Mamulashvili of involvement in public protests in Slovakia.

He also claimed, without evidence, that Peace for Ukraine had raised money for the Georgian Legion and thus financed "Ukrainian counterintelligence".

Mamulashvili has been placed on a blacklist and banned from entering Slovakia.

Amid ongoing thousands-strong protests against his government, Fico has begun to talk about a Maidan being planned in the country and has accused Ukraine of being involved.

