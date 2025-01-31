All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Slovak protest organisers deny PM Fico's claim about donations to Georgian Legion

Oleh PavliukFriday, 31 January 2025, 20:21
Slovak protest organisers deny PM Fico's claim about donations to Georgian Legion
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Peace for Ukraine, an initiative which has been organising protests against Robert Fico's government in Slovakia, has denied claims by Fico that they provided financial support to the Georgian Legion to help overthrow the government in the country.

Source: Lucia Štasselová, a representative of Peace for Ukraine, in an interview with Denník N, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Štasselová said she did not know where Fico had got his information about the "150,000" that Peace for Ukraine was giving to the Georgian Legion.

Advertisement:

She recalled that the group had participated in Ammunition for Ukraine, a Slovak initiative to join the Czech government's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, and that over €4.7 million had been raised.

Background:

  • Earlier on Friday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the Georgian Legion and its leader Mamuka Mamulashvili of involvement in public protests in Slovakia.
  • He also claimed, without evidence, that Peace for Ukraine had raised money for the Georgian Legion and thus financed "Ukrainian counterintelligence".
  • Mamulashvili has been placed on a blacklist and banned from entering Slovakia.
  • Amid ongoing thousands-strong protests against his government, Fico has begun to talk about a Maidan being planned in the country and has accused Ukraine of being involved.

Support UP or become our patron!

Slovakia
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Slovakia
Slovak PM accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests in Slovakia
Slovakia bans entry for Georgian Legion commander, citing alleged coup plans
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Number injured in Russian attack on central Odesa rises to seven – photos
23:35
Russian human rights commissioner says Ukrainian soldiers shared food with residents of Kursk Oblast
22:39
Russian missile strike on Odesa: Norwegian diplomats were at epicentre of attack
21:45
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
21:35
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops – video
21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
20:21
Slovak protest organisers deny PM Fico's claim about donations to Georgian Legion
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: