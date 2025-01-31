Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine currently faces no obstacles to the timely supply of weapons and military equipment to the frontline.

Source: Serhii Bulavko, Head of the Defence Procurement Control Department, during a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Today, we have no disruptions in the supply of weapons. We’re contracting. We have the financial resources to do so. We do not have any obstacles to the proper rhythmic timely supply of certain weapons and military equipment."

Details: Bulavko added that 55% of the weapons and military equipment contracted for 2024 will be delivered this year.

Quote: "In percentage terms, the financial resources allocated to the agency (Defence Procurement Agency) for transitional contracts from 2024 to 2025 consist of 55% for weapons and military equipment contracted in 2024, which will be delivered in 2025. These deliveries will be funded by the financial resources allocated for 2025."

Background:

Maryna Bezrukova appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to intervene in the conflict around the Defence Procurement Agency.

The Supervisory Board of the Defence Procurement Agency decided to extend Bezrukova's contract for a year, but the Ministry of Defence refused to approve this decision. Bezrukova was suspended for an internal investigation, and an interim acting director, Arsen Zhumadilov from the State Logistics Operator, was appointed.

On 31 January, the Ministry of Justice clarified the status of the heads of the Defence Procurement Agency, which had been changing over the past week: Bezrukova is the director of the Defence Procurement Agency but has been suspended, and Zhumadilov is the acting director.

The National Association of the Defence Industry of Ukraine asked President Zelenskyy to intervene in the situation around the Defence Procurement Agency, as its work is paralysed.

On 31 January 2025, the Ministry of Defence dismissed Maryna Bezrukova from her post as head of the Defence Procurement Agency.

