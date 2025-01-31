All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 31 January 2025, 21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

Ukraine currently faces no obstacles to the timely supply of weapons and military equipment to the frontline.

Source: Serhii Bulavko, Head of the Defence Procurement Control Department, during a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform 

Quote: "Today, we have no disruptions in the supply of weapons. We’re contracting. We have the financial resources to do so. We do not have any obstacles to the proper rhythmic timely supply of certain weapons and military equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: Bulavko added that 55% of the weapons and military equipment contracted for 2024 will be delivered this year.

Quote: "In percentage terms, the financial resources allocated to the agency (Defence Procurement Agency) for transitional contracts from 2024 to 2025 consist of 55% for weapons and military equipment contracted in 2024, which will be delivered in 2025. These deliveries will be funded by the financial resources allocated for 2025."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Maryna Bezrukova appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to intervene in the conflict around the Defence Procurement Agency.
  • The Supervisory Board of the Defence Procurement Agency decided to extend Bezrukova's contract for a year, but the Ministry of Defence refused to approve this decision. Bezrukova was suspended for an internal investigation, and an interim acting director, Arsen Zhumadilov from the State Logistics Operator, was appointed.
  • On 31 January, the Ministry of Justice clarified the status of the heads of the Defence Procurement Agency, which had been changing over the past week: Bezrukova is the director of the Defence Procurement Agency but has been suspended, and Zhumadilov is the acting director.
  • The National Association of the Defence Industry of Ukraine asked President Zelenskyy to intervene in the situation around the Defence Procurement Agency, as its work is paralysed.
  • On 31 January 2025, the Ministry of Defence dismissed Maryna Bezrukova from her post as head of the Defence Procurement Agency.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Defenceweapons
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
Logistics robot approved for use in Ukraine's Armed Forces
RECENT NEWS
23:35
Russian human rights commissioner says Ukrainian soldiers shared food with residents of Kursk Oblast
22:39
Russian missile strike on Odesa: Norwegian diplomats were at epicentre of attack
21:45
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
21:35
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops – video
21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
19:47
ECHR president: Interstate cases against Russia are our priority
19:44
Two siblings brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: