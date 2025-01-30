All Sections
Alona MazurenkoThursday, 30 January 2025, 13:14
Logistics robot approved for use in Ukraine's Armed Forces
Zmii Lohistychnyi. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the domestically produced unmanned ground system Zmii Lohistychnyi for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The Defence Ministry has codified and approved the Ukrainian unmanned ground system Zmii Lohistychnyi for use."

Details: Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment, stated that Zmii Lohistychnyi is difficult to detect in the field due to its low height.

The robot can carry several hundred kilogrammes of cargo or tow a trailer of equivalent weight. The operator controls it from a safe distance.

In particular, the robot:

  • performs logistical and evacuation tasks on the frontline;
  • has ballistic and mine protection;
  • is equipped with a silent electric engine;
  • can traverse off-road, swamps, and water obstacles.

It is reported that the robot's traction and weight capacity allow it to evacuate not only personnel and cargo but also tow light vehicles out of dangerous areas. If necessary, additional modules can be installed.

The robot moves on metal wheels with wide lugs, enabling it to navigate off-road conditions, rocky terrain, swamps, and shallow water obstacles.

