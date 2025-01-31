All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 31 January 2025, 17:28
The Hromylo drone. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the domestically-produced Hromylo drone for use by the Armed Forces.

Source: an announcement by Ministry of Defence 

Quote: "The system can be used to target enemy personnel, military equipment and field fortifications. Structurally, the FPV drones of the Hromylo system are equipped with composite frames. The drones feature relatively powerful engines capable of carrying combat payloads over considerable distances. The system is operational both day and night.

Additionally, the drones are highly resistant to interference from enemy electronic warfare systems."

Background:

  • In 2024, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry approved more than 1,300 samples of weaponry and military equipment for use by the Ukrainian army.
  • On 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the first batch of advanced Ukrainian-made Peklo missile drones, with a range of up to 700 km, to the Defence Forces.
  • On 27 December, the Defence Ministry authorised the use of the Ravlyk robotic platform by Ukrainian troops.

