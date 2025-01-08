German building materials manufacturer Knauf to open new plant in Ukraine

The German company Knauf has started construction of a new plant for the production of drywall and dry building mixtures in Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kysylevskyi, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Economic Development Committee, on Facebook

Quote: "The company will be located in the town of Borshchiv in Ternopil Oblast. The design capacity of the new production is 30 million square metres of drywall and 320 thousand tonnes of dry mixtures," he said.

Investments in the project will amount to €150 million.

This will be Knauf's second facility in Ukraine. The first is based and operates in Kyiv. The Kyiv manufacturing capacity is around 25 million square meters of plasterboard and 200 thousand tonnes of dry mixes. The Kyiv plant employs 425 workers, about half of whom relocated from occupied Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Borshchiv is home to Knauf's main raw material base in Ukraine, a gypsum stone quarry with proven reserves lasting at least 20 years.

Background: Knauf, a German building materials firm, is closing its operations in Russia after more than 30 years in the country.

