All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

German court convicts couple who killed two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:54
German court convicts couple who killed two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby
Stock photo: Getty Images

The land court of the German city of Mannheim has put on trial a couple who killed a Ukrainian woman and her mother in order to pass off the younger woman's child as their own.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spiegel

Details: At the beginning of the trial, both defendants confessed to the crimes read out in a statement by their lawyers. They expressed remorse for what had happened.

Advertisement:

According to the indictment, the woman and her husband killed a 27-year-old woman and her 51-year-old mother in March 2024 in order to pass off the younger woman's five-week-old baby as their own.

The prosecutor's office noted that the motive for the crime was that the 45-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband from Sandhausen near Heidelberg had long been planning to have a daughter together. Their nationality has not been disclosed, but earlier reports mentioned that the woman was Russian and the man was German.

The wife was specifically looking for contact with Ukrainian refugees and joined a Telegram group to support them, prosecutors said.

Advertisement:

That's how she met a 27-year-old woman who was looking for help with translation in connection with the upcoming birth of her daughter. The mother, grandmother and baby were staying in a refugee shelter in the Rhein-Neckar district at the time of the crime.

The baby, who is about eleven months old, now lives with her aunt in Ukraine. The woman is a co-plaintiff in the case. The trial has nine days of hearings. The verdict may be announced on 21 February.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Germany
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Germany
Rheinmetall to supply 180,000 ammunition rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine
Scholz outraged by "indecent" opposition claims that he plans to meet Putin
German opposition says Scholz may meet with Putin before 23 February
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: