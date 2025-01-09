Ukrainian air defence downs 46 Russian drones, 24 disappear from radar

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 70 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 8-9 January. Not a single drone reached its target.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "A total of 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts as of 09:00. A total of 24 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar [without adverse effects]."

Details: It is reported that houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy oblasts were damaged as a result of the downed attack UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces used aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups to repel the aerial assault.

