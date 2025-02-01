Morning attack on Kharkiv: 1 killed, 5 injured

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported strikes in the Kharkiv and Berestyn districts on the morning of 1 February, during a large-scale air-raid warning due to a threat of a missile strike. One person has been killed and four more injured in the attack.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Enemy strikes have been recorded in the Kharkiv and Berestyn districts.

Relevant services are verifying information regarding destruction and casualties."

Updated: Later, Syniehubov said that early reports indicate there was a strike in Kharkiv.

Quote: "One woman sustained injuries, and medics reported that she is in a critical condition."

Details: Syniehubov noted later that the number of those who were injured in the attack had increased to two.

Updated. Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that, following early reports, the strike on Kharkiv was conducted by a Shahed UAV. One person was killed and four others injured in the attack.

Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties has increased to five people.

