All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Morning attack on Kharkiv: 1 killed, 5 injured

Olha Hlushchenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 February 2025, 07:38
Morning attack on Kharkiv: 1 killed, 5 injured
Oleh Syniehubov. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported strikes in the Kharkiv and Berestyn districts on the morning of 1 February, during a large-scale air-raid warning due to a threat of a missile strike. One person has been killed and four more injured in the attack.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Enemy strikes have been recorded in the Kharkiv and Berestyn districts.

Advertisement:

Relevant services are verifying information regarding destruction and casualties."

Updated: Later, Syniehubov said that early reports indicate there was a strike in Kharkiv.

Quote: "One woman sustained injuries, and medics reported that she is in a critical condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov noted later that the number of those who were injured in the attack had increased to two.

Updated. Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that, following early reports, the strike on Kharkiv was conducted by a Shahed UAV. One person was killed and four others injured in the attack.

Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties has increased to five people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 2 people killed, 7 injured – photos
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians again take control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Three injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kupiansk – photos
Bodies of 2 women recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:58
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times near 16 settlements – Ukraine's General Staff
08:42
updatedRussian attack on residential building in Poltava: 2 people killed, 7 injured – photos
08:06
Russians lose 1,430 soldiers over past day
08:03
Emergency power outages in effect in seven Ukrainian oblasts
07:38
updatedMorning attack on Kharkiv: 1 killed, 5 injured
07:08
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
05:10
Educational institution, houses and cars damaged in Russian large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos, videos
04:18
Russians drop 30 bombs on district in Sumy Oblast over past day
02:28
Russians launch large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, over 10 strikes reported
01:08
Air defence forces respond to Russia's UAVs in Kyiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: