Aftermath of the Russian attack on the nursing home in Sudzha. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian attack on a nursing home in the city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, killed four people and left four in serious condition.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "During the clearing of the rubble, 84 people were rescued and provided medical assistance; their health condition is satisfactory, four people are in serious condition, and four more were killed.

All patients who require additional medical care are immediately relocated to medical facilities in Ukraine."

Details: The General Staff reported that as of 22:00, works on rubble dismantling and providing assistance to the affected civilians are ongoing.

Earlier, the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Ukraine-controlled territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, said that on 1 February, Russian troops struck a nursing home in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, resulting in 95 people being trapped under the rubble.

Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that during the Russian attack on the nursing home in Sudzha, dozens of local residents were there preparing to evacuate.

