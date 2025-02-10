All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 10 February 2025, 09:49
Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the Baltic states on officially disconnecting from the Russian power grid.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that it was a historic day for the region and Europe as a whole.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Baltic states – good friends of Ukraine – have officially disconnected from Russia’s power grid. Their energy systems are now fully synchronised with the continental European network."

Details: Zelenskyy congratulated Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on this achievement.

"It’s important that Poland is helping, once again proving that cooperation between all of us means independence for each of us," he added.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine had completed this process in 2022 and the Baltic states have "finally freed themselves from this dependence" in 2025.

"Moscow can no longer use energy as a weapon against them. This also means Europe is now even more united," he emphasised.

Background

  • Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia synchronised their power grids with continental Europe on Sunday, 9 February, after 14:00.
  • Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.
  • Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called it a "momentous day", while his predecessor in the post, now the chief EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, called it a "victory for freedom and European unity".
  • Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas expressed his belief that the disconnection of the three Baltic states from Russiaʼs energy system strengthens energy security and ensures stability.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Zelenskyy
US Vice President JD Vance to meet with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
Zelenskyy believes Ukraine's Victory Plan can be basis for Trump's plan
RECENT NEWS
12:50
NATO: Continued military support for Ukraine will impact Russia's capabilities
12:50
Latvia orders Patria armoured vehicles for Ukraine
12:41
DeepState: Russians consolidate positions at intersection of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway in Donetsk Oblast
12:37
Former commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces considers it inappropriate to charge military leadership in wartime
12:29
Russia-North Korea military ties can be curbed by intercepting arms shipments, NATO says
11:31
President of European Investment Bank arrives in Kyiv
11:12
Unrecognised Transnistria rejects €60 million EU aid but keeps gas supply
11:03
Politico: Europe considers seizing tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea
10:33
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
10:29
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: