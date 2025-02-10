Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the Baltic states on officially disconnecting from the Russian power grid.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that it was a historic day for the region and Europe as a whole.

Quote: "The Baltic states – good friends of Ukraine – have officially disconnected from Russia’s power grid. Their energy systems are now fully synchronised with the continental European network."

Details: Zelenskyy congratulated Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on this achievement.

"It’s important that Poland is helping, once again proving that cooperation between all of us means independence for each of us," he added.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine had completed this process in 2022 and the Baltic states have "finally freed themselves from this dependence" in 2025.

"Moscow can no longer use energy as a weapon against them. This also means Europe is now even more united," he emphasised.

Background:

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia synchronised their power grids with continental Europe on Sunday, 9 February, after 14:00.

Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called it a "momentous day", while his predecessor in the post, now the chief EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, called it a "victory for freedom and European unity".

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas expressed his belief that the disconnection of the three Baltic states from Russiaʼs energy system strengthens energy security and ensures stability.

