Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 16:36
Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has expressed his belief that the disconnection of the three Baltic states from the Russiaʼs energy system strengthens energy security and ensures stability.
Source: Gintautas Paluckas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Quote from Gintautas Paluckas: "A stronger, more resilient energy future is now in our hands. This morning, Lithuania, together with Latvia and Estonia, took a major step towards energy independence by disconnecting from the Russia-controlled electricity grid. This move strengthens our energy security, deepens integration with Europe and ensures a stable, reliable power supply."
Background:
- On 8 February, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnected from the Russian energy system.
- Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.
- Until now, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, along with Russia and Belarus, have operated within a shared electricity supply system managed centrally from Moscow. However, the Baltic States fully stopped importing electricity from Russia in May 2022.
