Lithuanian PM: Disconnection from Russia's energy system strengthens Lithuania's energy security

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 8 February 2025, 16:36
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has expressed his belief that the disconnection of the three Baltic states from the Russiaʼs energy system strengthens energy security and ensures stability.

Source: Gintautas Paluckas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Gintautas Paluckas: "A stronger, more resilient energy future is now in our hands. This morning, Lithuania, together with Latvia and Estonia, took a major step towards energy independence by disconnecting from the Russia-controlled electricity grid. This move strengthens our energy security, deepens integration with Europe and ensures a stable, reliable power supply."

Background: 

  • On 8 February, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania officially disconnected from the Russian energy system.
  • Back in July 2024, energy ministers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania confirmed their plans to synchronise with the continental European energy system ENTSO-E and disconnect from Russia by February 2025.  
  • Until now, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, along with Russia and Belarus, have operated within a shared electricity supply system managed centrally from Moscow. However, the Baltic States fully stopped importing electricity from Russia in May 2022.  

Lithuaniaenergy
