Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 10 February 2025, 10:29
Lithuanian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian fundraising campaign Radarom! has been launched for the third time in Lithuania ahead of the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, raising €1 million in less than a week.

Source: Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The latest data show that the campaign has already raised more than a million euros - €1.037,170 - as of 07:30 on Monday, 10 February.

Two-thirds of the funds raised during the campaign will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone weapons manufactured in Lithuania, and the remaining third will be used to purchase equipment manufactured in Ukraine.

It is noted that the largest contributions were made by AB Telia Lietuva and SBA Grupė, which joined the campaign in the first hours; NT Service, which donated 50 drones to Ukraine; the Association of Lithuanian Municipalities; Lonas; Brolis Semiconductors; Duvait; the Lithuanian Brewers' Guild and Biuro mašinos.

The fundraising campaign will last until 24 February.

During the two previous campaigns, businesses and residents of the country donated €22.8 million. This money was used to purchase 17 radar systems, 69 anti-drone guns, four special vehicles for mobile radar systems, and 1,141 security kits for the military.

The Lithuanian company NT Service decided to make a significant contribution to the Radarom! campaign to support Ukrainian soldiers and donated 50 SkyWiper-MOTO anti-drone weapons designed to protect vehicles and soldiers from drone attacks.

