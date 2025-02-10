All Sections
President of European Investment Bank arrives in Kyiv

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 10 February 2025, 11:31
Calviño arrives in Kyiv. Photo: Mathernova on X (Twitter)

Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank, arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 10 February.

Source: Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Calviño arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 10 February. She was met at the railway station by Mathernova and Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways). 

Calviño arrives in Kyiv
Photo: Mathernova on X  (Twitter)

Quote from Mathernova: "Another excellent journey with Ukrzaliznytsia — proud of the EU’s role in its resilience and modernisation alongside the European Investment Bank."  

Background:

  • Recently, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), visited Kyiv.
  • During her visit, she said that the EBRD plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in 2025 to support Ukraine's economy and business in wartime.

