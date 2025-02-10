President of European Investment Bank arrives in Kyiv
Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:31
Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank, arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 10 February.
Source: Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Calviño arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 10 February. She was met at the railway station by Mathernova and Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).
Quote from Mathernova: "Another excellent journey with Ukrzaliznytsia — proud of the EU’s role in its resilience and modernisation alongside the European Investment Bank."
Background:
- Recently, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), visited Kyiv.
- During her visit, she said that the EBRD plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in 2025 to support Ukraine's economy and business in wartime.
