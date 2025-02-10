EU explores options for confiscating Russia's shadow fleet tankers

European countries are exploring options to detain Russian tankers from the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea.

Source: Politico

Details: Reportedly, the EU is currently exploring legal mechanisms to implement this initiative, considering three potential actions:

Seizing ships due to environmental risks. Most Russian tankers are over 15 years old, increasing the likelihood of accidents and oil spills. Using anti-piracy laws. This would allow the detention of ships causing damage to critical underwater infrastructure, with such incidents already reported since late 2023, including damage to energy and internet cables. Introducing new local regulations. For example, ships in the Baltic Sea could be required to use services from approved insurance companies, enabling countries like Finland and Estonia to detain tankers with dubious insurance coverage.

Executing these plans would require coordination within the EU. However, legal challenges from Russia and financial costs could pose significant hurdles, as noted by the publication.

Background:

US sanctions against the Russian oil fleet pose serious challenges for the country's exports.

Denmark will tighten inspections of vessels carrying Russian oil to protect the environment and ensure maritime safety.

