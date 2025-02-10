All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU explores options for confiscating Russia's shadow fleet tankers

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 10 February 2025, 14:40
EU explores options for confiscating Russia's shadow fleet tankers
A Russian tanker. Photo: Getty Images

European countries are exploring options to detain Russian tankers from the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea.

Source: Politico 

Details: Reportedly, the EU is currently exploring legal mechanisms to implement this initiative, considering three potential actions:

Advertisement:
  1. Seizing ships due to environmental risks. Most Russian tankers are over 15 years old, increasing the likelihood of accidents and oil spills.
  2. Using anti-piracy laws. This would allow the detention of ships causing damage to critical underwater infrastructure, with such incidents already reported since late 2023, including damage to energy and internet cables.
  3. Introducing new local regulations. For example, ships in the Baltic Sea could be required to use services from approved insurance companies, enabling countries like Finland and Estonia to detain tankers with dubious insurance coverage.

Executing these plans would require coordination within the EU. However, legal challenges from Russia and financial costs could pose significant hurdles, as noted by the publication.

Background:

  • US sanctions against the Russian oil fleet pose serious challenges for the country's exports.  
  • Denmark will tighten inspections of vessels carrying Russian oil to protect the environment and ensure maritime safety.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russianaval fleetsanctions
Advertisement:
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
All News
Russia
Russians attack Kursk Oblast, injuring 4 people, including 11-year-old boy
NATO: Continued military support for Ukraine will impact Russia's capabilities
Russia-North Korea military ties can be curbed by intercepting arms shipments, NATO says
RECENT NEWS
16:53
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
16:12
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
16:00
Chonhar crossing had 1,500 mines when it should have had 200,000 for proper defence, Ukrainian general asserts
15:56
Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine
15:44
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
15:14
Ukrainian general reveals how Ukrainian troops stopped Russian advance in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, early in full-scale war
14:53
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
14:40
EU explores options for confiscating Russia's shadow fleet tankers
14:37
Former commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces shared how days preparing before Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine went by
14:34
EU chief diplomat talks to Pope Francis about need for lasting peace in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: