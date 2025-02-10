Russian forces attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 10 guided aerial bombs, man killed

Russian forces carried out up to 10 guided aerial bomb (GAB) strikes on the village of Tavriiske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 10 February. A man was killed as a result of the strikes.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked the Tavriiske hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] with GABs. Houses were destroyed, non-residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Unfortunately, a 29-year-old man was killed."

