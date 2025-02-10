All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian forces attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 10 guided aerial bombs, man killed

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 February 2025, 19:57
Russian forces attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 10 guided aerial bombs, man killed
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces carried out up to 10 guided aerial bomb (GAB) strikes on the village of Tavriiske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 10 February. A man was killed as a result of the strikes.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked the Tavriiske hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] with GABs. Houses were destroyed, non-residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, a 29-year-old man was killed."

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarattackcasualties
Advertisement:
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women to steal baby
EU recommends Ukraine to ease wartime restrictions
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect pleads guilty
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured
Russians attack Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aerial bombs, wounding four people – photos
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: one man killed and 45 wounded, including a baby – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
22:00
Russian forces shell Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two women
21:44
Russian forces attempt to bypass Pokrovsk from west
20:31
Steel production in Ukraine rises after six-month decline
20:27
Over US$24,000 a year, university education and mortgage: Zelenskyy reveals details of military contract for 18-24-year-olds
19:57
Russian forces attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 10 guided aerial bombs, man killed
19:25
Zelenskyy: Trump team representatives will visit Kyiv this week
18:58
Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on 20 February, CNN reports
18:35
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attack destroys Russian equipment and incapacitating 14 soldiers – video
18:32
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
17:58
Ukraine has brought back 17 people from Russian occupation since year's start, says Ukraine's human rights commissioner
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: